Mears Group PLC (MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.48) target price on shares of Mears Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) opened at 497.36 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 509.92 million. Mears Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 346.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 540.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 472.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Mears Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Mears Group PLC Company Profile

Mears Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company operates through two segments, which include Housing and Care. The Housing segment is engaged in providing a full housing management service predominantly to Local Authorities and other Registered Social Landlords.

