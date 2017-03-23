McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.98.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $475,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GLG LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,512 shares. McCormick & Company, has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. McCormick & Company, had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

