McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme Sells 2,097 Shares

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 2,097 shares of McClatchy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $19,774.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Contrarius Investment Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 3,534 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $34,668.54.

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) traded up 5.615% on Thursday, hitting $9.875. The company had a trading volume of 5,825 shares. The stock’s market cap is $74.80 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. McClatchy Co has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. McClatchy had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company earned $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. McClatchy’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McClatchy Co will post ($1.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McClatchy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McClatchy by 3,286.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McClatchy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

