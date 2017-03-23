McBride plc (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.78) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

MCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of McBride plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of McBride plc from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of McBride plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of McBride plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.67 ($2.63).

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 188.00 on Thursday. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 127.00 and a one year high of GBX 206.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 342.35 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McBride plc (MCB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/mcbride-plc-mcb-given-buy-rating-at-liberum-capital.html.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

