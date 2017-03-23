Maxim Group Lowers Nimble Storage Inc (NMBL) to Hold

Nimble Storage Inc (NYSE:NMBL) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nimble Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nimble Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Shares of Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) opened at 12.46 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. Nimble Storage has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.
Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Nimble Storage had a negative net margin of 41.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nimble Storage will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Denis Murphy sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $86,175.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anup V. Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $559,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nimble Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Nimble Storage by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Nimble Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,070,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nimble Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nimble Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Nimble Storage Company Profile
Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) engineers and delivers its customers with flash storage platform. The Company’s Predictive Flash platform consists of a Unified Flash Fabric that provides a single consolidation architecture with common data services across a portfolio of All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays, and InfoSight predictive analytics with integrated support and service offerings.
