Materion Corp (MTRN) Insider Richard J. Hipple Sells 6,000 Shares

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) insider Richard J. Hipple sold 6,000 shares of Materion Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) traded down 0.61% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,415 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $650.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.28. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Materion Corp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Materion Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,427,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 118,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion Corp by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 386,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Materion Corp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion Corp during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Materion Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Materion Corp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materion Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Materion Corp Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

