Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Masonite International Corp worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masonite International Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Masonite International Corp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) opened at 79.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Masonite International Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm earned $481.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International Corp from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Masonite International Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, insider Lawrence P. Repar sold 19,647 shares of Masonite International Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,544,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,973 shares of Masonite International Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $155,867.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International Corp

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

