Marston's PLC (MARS) Receives GBX 154.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.55 ($1.91).

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Marston's PLC from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of Marston's PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) target price on shares of Marston's PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Marston's PLC from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) opened at 131.40 on Monday. Marston's PLC has a one year low of GBX 126.80 and a one year high of GBX 157.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.54. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 756.08 million.

About Marston's PLC

Marston’s PLC is engaged in running pubs and beer brewing. The Company owns a range of assets from pubs to brands. The Company’s segments include Destination and Premium, which consists of food and drink sales, accommodation and gaming machine income; Taverns, which includes Food and drink sales, rent from licensed properties, accommodation and gaming machine income; Leased, which includes drink sales, rent from licensed properties and gaming machine income; Brewing, which comprises drink sales and third-party brewing, packaging and distribution, and Group Services.

