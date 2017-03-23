Marriott International Inc (MAR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.68.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,934 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $60.87 and a 12 month high of $93.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $176,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $2,962,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,972. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

