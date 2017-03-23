Marks and Spencer Group Plc’s (MKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.74) target price on the retailer’s stock.
MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) target price (down previously from GBX 315 ($3.89)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 383.29 ($4.73).
Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) traded up 3.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773,403 shares. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 448.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.47 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.41.
Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.
