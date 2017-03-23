Mark Sachleben Sells 9,368 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $341,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 835 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $30,953.45.

On Monday, March 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $128,835.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $117,845.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 706 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $24,462.90.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,059 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $36,927.33.

On Monday, February 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $114,030.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $252,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $106,925.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $98,840.00.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 35.02 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm’s market cap is $1.85 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

