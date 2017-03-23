Mariana Resources Ltd. (MARL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Mariana Resources Ltd. (LON:MARL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mariana Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Mariana Resources (LON:MARL) opened at 56.01 on Thursday. Mariana Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 16.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 89.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 53.69 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.55.

Mariana Resources Company Profile

Mariana Resources Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the mineral exploration in Argentina, Chile, Suriname, Turkey and Peru. The Company’s segments include Argentina, Chile, Peru, Suriname, Turkey and Head Office operations. The Company’s Head Office operations segment is the support function provided to the Company from Guernsey and Australia, including early stage exploration opportunities.

