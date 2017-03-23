Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 4,500 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $112,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $116,325.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) traded down 0.626% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.605. 114,575 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.822 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $30.31.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 19.2% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 136,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

