Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) PT Set at $25.00 by Scotiabank

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given a $25.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 15.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.72 billion. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

