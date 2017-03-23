Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) Director Bruce William Gowan Acquires 3,000 Shares

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) Director Bruce William Gowan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.54 per share, with a total value of C$55,620.00.

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 34,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Magellan Aerospace Corp has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace Corp from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Corp Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a Canada-based supplier of components to the aerospace industry and in certain applications for power generation projects. The Company engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets, including products for defense and space markets, and complementary specialty products.

