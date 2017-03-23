M Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at M Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYX Gaming Group Company Profile

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

