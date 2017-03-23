Lydall, Inc. (LDL) SVP Chad A. Mcdaniel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) SVP Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 107,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $894.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business earned $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.22 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lydall, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

