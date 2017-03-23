Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum Holdings traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 1,749,405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $188,217.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $25,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,142.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 3,973.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business earned $265 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-shares-up-6-2-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.