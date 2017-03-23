Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Given a $64.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $64.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded up 1.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 921,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.23. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

