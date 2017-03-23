Louis S. Schmukler Sells 5,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $282,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,574.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.36 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

