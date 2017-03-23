Londonmetric Property PLC’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.12) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.71 ($2.00).

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 153.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.46. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 133.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 167.80. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 959.39 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 96,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total value of £144,322.50 ($178,241.94).

Londonmetric Property PLC Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

