Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69.48 ($0.86).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 67.46 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.58. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 47.63 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85.

In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £100,621.32 ($124,269.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 784 shares of company stock valued at $52,758 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

