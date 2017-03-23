Lithium X Energy Corp (LIX) Director Paul Frank Matysek Acquires 20,000 Shares

Lithium X Energy Corp (TSE:LIX) Director Paul Frank Matysek bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,800.00.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Paul Frank Matysek bought 35,000 shares of Lithium X Energy Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00.

