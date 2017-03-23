Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) COO Ian Rogers Sells 3,807 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) COO Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ian Rogers sold 3,496 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $30,590.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 2.64% on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,421 shares. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.75 million and a P/E ratio of 89.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

