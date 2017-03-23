Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) COO Ian Rogers Sells 3,496 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) COO Ian Rogers sold 3,496 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $30,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $33,311.25.

On Monday, March 20th, Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $565,347.20.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 2.64% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 40,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 million and a PE ratio of 89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

