Linda Walker Sells 3,232 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.60, for a total value of C$140,915.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 436,488 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$56.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.08.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

