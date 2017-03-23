Lifelock Inc (LOCK) Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Lifelock Inc (NYSE:LOCK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lifelock were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lifelock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifelock by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifelock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lifelock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifelock by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 320,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Lifelock Inc (NYSE:LOCK) opened at 23.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Lifelock Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifelock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Lifelock Company Profile

LifeLock, Inc provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment.

