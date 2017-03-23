Life Storage Inc (LSI) Given a $96.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a $96.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) opened at 83.85 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.74. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,620.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,210.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

