Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway plc (BWY)

Bellway plc (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,780 ($34.33) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.82) target price on shares of Bellway plc in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) target price on shares of Bellway plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bellway plc from GBX 2,780 ($34.33) to GBX 2,840 ($35.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,864.47 ($35.38).

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) opened at 2828.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.46 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,651.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,476.02. Bellway plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,920.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Bellway plc Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

