Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Unilever plc (ULVR)

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) target price on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,035 ($37.48) target price on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,720 ($45.94) to GBX 3,400 ($41.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,862.61 ($47.70).

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3986.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,682.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,452.85. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,019.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,088.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 113.20 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 27.68 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

