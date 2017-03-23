Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Given a $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
LPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,804 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89.
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. The company earned $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.19%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 386,056 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 107,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.