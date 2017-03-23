Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Given a $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,804 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. The company earned $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Given a $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/liberty-property-trust-lpt-given-a-40-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 386,056 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 107,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.