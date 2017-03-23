Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LXP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.94. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 117.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

