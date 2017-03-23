Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 125.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $127.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.99.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

