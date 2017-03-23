Lennar Co. (LEN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Lennar has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

