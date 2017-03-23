Lennar Co. (LEN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 946,491 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lennar by 353.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

