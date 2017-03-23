Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 249 at Jefferies Group LLC

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 249 ($3.08) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 276 ($3.41) to GBX 301 ($3.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group Plc to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 276 ($3.41) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group Plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250.14 ($3.09).
Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,534 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.53. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 257.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.78 billion.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 10.35 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
In other Legal & General Group Plc news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 90,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.04), for a total value of £222,718.56 ($275,063.06). Also, insider Mark Zinkula sold 63,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £159,537.50 ($197,032.85). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,238.
