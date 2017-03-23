Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 249 at Jefferies Group LLC

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 249 ($3.08) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 276 ($3.41) to GBX 301 ($3.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group Plc to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 276 ($3.41) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group Plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250.14 ($3.09).

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,534 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.53. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 257.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.78 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/legal-general-group-plc-lgen-price-target-raised-to-gbx-249-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 10.35 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

In other Legal & General Group Plc news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 90,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.04), for a total value of £222,718.56 ($275,063.06). Also, insider Mark Zinkula sold 63,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £159,537.50 ($197,032.85). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,238.

About Legal & General Group Plc

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.