Leerink Swann Comments on Array Biopharma Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Array Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARRY. Vetr downgraded Array Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their price target on Array Biopharma to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/leerink-swann-comments-on-array-biopharma-incs-fy2018-earnings-arry.html.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) traded down 2.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,592 shares. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s market cap is $1.55 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 107.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 40.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 127,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 191,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.