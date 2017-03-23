Leerink Swann Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Leerink Swann lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report issued on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $9.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. 396,150 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $133.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,585.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 11.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the third quarter worth about $4,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

