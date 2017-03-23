Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.46 million. Lawson Products had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) opened at 21.90 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock’s market cap is $193.42 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,678,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 853,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lawson Products news, EVP Neil E. Jenkins sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $91,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Knutson sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $36,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,216 shares of company stock worth $215,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

