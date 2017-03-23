Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 5,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 82.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $2,476,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $753,126.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,684.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,505 shares of company stock worth $39,758,270. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

