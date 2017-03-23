Kraton Corp (KRA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kraton Corp worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) opened at 28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $415.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.83 million. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment.

