Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

In other news, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $48,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

