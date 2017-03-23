Kohl's Co. (KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Kohl's Co. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc raised Kohl's Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Kohl's Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kohl's Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Kohl's Co. news, Director Frank V. Sica sold 14,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $619,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kohl's Co. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl's Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) traded up 0.50% on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,639 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12. Kohl's Co. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Kohl's Co. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Kohl's Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Kohl's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

About Kohl's Co.

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

