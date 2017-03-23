Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.

Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 4,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$26,790.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 16,100 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$91,931.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) traded up 1.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.50. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

