Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Given $8.38 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kindred Biosciences an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Feltl & Co. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) opened at 6.95 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $153.39 million. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post ($1.42) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 110,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $564,146.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,354,383 shares of company stock worth $14,514,978. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6,913.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 206,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,310,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

