Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty Corp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) traded up 2.372% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.655. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,983 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.677 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Kimco Realty Corp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty Corp’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

In related news, Chairman Milton Cooper acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,431,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,027,084.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $160,108.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 908,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,287,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp by 360.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,116,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,327,000 after buying an additional 874,384 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 156,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 146,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in 525 shopping center properties, aggregating 85.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 34 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

