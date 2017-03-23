Kier Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 22.50 (KIE)

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded up 3.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1503.00. 437,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.18. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 917.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,504.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.44 billion.

KIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kier Group plc from GBX 1,570 ($19.39) to GBX 1,613 ($19.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,534.60 ($18.95).

About Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

