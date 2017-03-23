Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Rex Energy in a report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rex Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company earned $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Rex Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. Rex Energy’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KeyCorp Weighs in on Rex Energy Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (REXX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/keycorp-weighs-in-on-rex-energy-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-rexx.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rex Energy in a report on Friday, January 20th. KLR Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Northland Securities set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Shares of Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) opened at 0.4399 on Wednesday. Rex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.99 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Rex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Rex Energy during the third quarter worth $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 995,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.