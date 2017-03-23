KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2017 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) opened at 182.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock’s market cap is $30.96 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $231,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,364,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,482. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,367,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,367,684,000 after buying an additional 2,165,002 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $240,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,104,321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,999,544,000 after buying an additional 664,476 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

