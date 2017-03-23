KeyCorp Comments on Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/keycorp-comments-on-carrizo-oil-gas-incs-fy2018-earnings-crzo.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRZO. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded up 0.19% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 544,904 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 48,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $1,378,347.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $76,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $254,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 90,830 shares of company stock worth $2,736,072 and sold 123,225 shares worth $3,586,698. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.